Best Buy Black Friday Deals On 4k HDR TVs

Best Buy has got some of the best deals going on right now for Black Friday. It’s a great time to upgrade your TV to a bigger screen 4k HDR TV that can display all the colors and details possible for your home theater. Here are some of the biggest discounts we could find on 4k HDR TVs at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday 4k HDR TV Deals

Samsung 85″ QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN85QN95BAFXZA) Purchase at Best Buy

Samsung 85″ QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN85QN95BAFXZA)

The huge 85″ Samsung 85″ QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (Model: QN85QN95BAFXZA) boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range color with Neo QLED display technology. The TV is on sale for $3,499.99 – a $2000 savings off the list price of $5,499.99! Get it at Best Buy

LG 65″ QNED MiniLED Smart 4k TV (65QNED85UQA) Purchase at Best Buy

LG 65″ 85 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV (65QNED85UQA)

Save $500 on the 65″ LG 65QNED85UQA with 2160p (4k) resolution and Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) HDR formats! The 4k TV features QNED MiniLED technology and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Listed at $1,599.99, the Black Friday price is only $1,099.99. Save $500! Purchase at Best Buy

Toshiba – 55″ C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV Purchase at Best Buy

Toshiba – 55″ C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Find huge value in this 55″ C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from Toshiba. The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR formats along with a 60Hz native refresh rate (enhanced with Motion Rate 120Hz). The Toshiba 55C350KU is on sale for $289.99 (List $469.99). Save $180! Purchase at Best Buy