4k Blu-rays starting at $7.99 for Black Friday at Best Buy

Best Buy has dropped the price of many popular 4k Blu-ray combo editions for Black Friday. The 4k Blu-ray deals start at $7.99 with many more titles available for $9.99. These prices are a huge discount from the typical price of $29.99 per title, and most editions also include a copy of the movie on Blu-ray and a Digital Code.

For $7.99 you can pick up Alita: Battle Angel, Total Recall, Ghost in the Shell (1996), It’s a Wonderful Life, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II, Hacksaw Ridge, Sicario, Interstellar, The Contractor, and The Hunt for Red October, to name several.

For $9.99, grab copies of Elvis, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Northman, The Batman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Matrix Resurrections, Dune (2021), and Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, to name a few.

Jump over to Best Buy to grab some 4k Blu-rays while supplies last.

