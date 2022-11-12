Home4k Blu-rayAmsterdam Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD: Release Dates &...
Amsterdam Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD: Release Dates & Details

By HD Report
Amsterdam starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington is releasing on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats including Digital SD, HD, and 4k UHD on November 11, followed three weeks later by Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, DVD on December 6, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, Amsterdam is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel. On Blu-ray, the audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Amsterdam is packaged in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Buena Vista with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

Special Features

  • Welcome To Amsterdam – Learn how this original, witty crime epic was made. Hear from the writer/director about his process, the actors who transformed into their characters, and discover how the production created the period look of this visually spectacular film.
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Amsterdam is priced $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (Digital Home Premiere). Buy on Amazon

