4x Oscar-winner Rain Man will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray celebrating 35 years

4x Oscar-winning film Rain Man (1988) starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman will celebrate 35 years with a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release on February 21, 2023. The new presentation of Rain Main was derived from a 4k scan of an HD master approved by Director Barry Levinson.
In Ultra HD, Rain Man is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, and Spanish Mono.
Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray include optional audio commentary and the original theatrical trailer. More extras can be found on the Blu-ray Disc including the 22-minute featurette The Journey of Rain Man and 20-minute featurette Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism.
The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition of Rain Man from MVD Marquee Collection has a list price of $49.99 US. A new Blu-ray edition of Rain Man has a sticker price of $24.99.
Special Features
DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD DISC
- 4K Ultra High Definition (2160p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio. (HD master created and provided by MGM was scanned in 4K from the original camera negative and was approved by director Barry Levinson)
- English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono
- Optional English SDH Subtitles
- Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson
- Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow
- Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass
- Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)
DISC TWO: BLU-RAY DISC
- High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio.
- Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson
- Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow
- Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass
- English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono
- Optional English SDH Subtitles, Spanish Subtitles, French Subtitles
- ‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)
- ‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)
- Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)
- Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)
* Special Features May Not Be Rated, Closed Captioned Or In High Definition.