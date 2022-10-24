4x Oscar-winner Rain Man will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray celebrating 35 years

Rain Man (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc edition Buy on Amazon

4x Oscar-winning film Rain Man (1988) starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman will celebrate 35 years with a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release on February 21, 2023. The new presentation of Rain Main was derived from a 4k scan of an HD master approved by Director Barry Levinson.

In Ultra HD, Rain Man is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, and Spanish Mono.

Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray include optional audio commentary and the original theatrical trailer. More extras can be found on the Blu-ray Disc including the 22-minute featurette The Journey of Rain Man and 20-minute featurette Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition of Rain Man from MVD Marquee Collection has a list price of $49.99 US. A new Blu-ray edition of Rain Man has a sticker price of $24.99.

Special Features

DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD DISC

4K Ultra High Definition (2160p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio. (HD master created and provided by MGM was scanned in 4K from the original camera negative and was approved by director Barry Levinson)

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English SDH Subtitles

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY DISC

High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio.

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English SDH Subtitles, Spanish Subtitles, French Subtitles

‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)

‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)

Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

* Special Features May Not Be Rated, Closed Captioned Or In High Definition.