Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Release Dates on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 on Blu-ray

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is already available to purchase in Digital SD or Digital HD but will release on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023. The 2-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all ten episodes from the season along with several bonus features such as bonus content an exclusive Star Fleet 101, featurettes on the Prime Directive, Trek Tradition, the Kobayashi Maru, and more.

Special Features

Trek Tradition

The Prime Directive

The Kobayashi Maru

The Protostar Pack

The Protostar

Gadgets & Gear

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 carries a suggested retail price of $25.99 (Blu-ray) and $17.99 (DVD).

Synopsis: Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six teenagers as they try to escape from their cruel past and look to the stars for hope and salvation aboard an abandoned Federation starship. These outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered—a first in the history of Star Trek—but over the course of their adventures together, they are introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Created by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), this 2-disc set includes more than 75 minutes of exclusive Special Features with producers, writers, designers, and actors introducing the Star Trek canon to a new generation of fans.