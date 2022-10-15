The Newest 4k HDR Movies & Shows On Showtime, Oct. 2022

With the Showtime app for TVs and streaming media players you can stream select movies and shows in 4k Ultra HD. About half of those titles also offer HDR (High Dynamic Range) in the form of Dolby Vision or HDR10 (depending on the device) which can expand the color depth. Audio is typically offered in Doby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

New on Showtime in 4k is the first season of “The Man Who Fell To Earth” from producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Also new to Showtime is the vampire series “Let The Right One In” from creator Andrew Hinderaker. In movies, you can now watch “Lamb” (2021) starring Noomi Rapace, “Mission: Impossible III” (2006) starring Tom Cruise, and “Stillwater” (2021) starring Matt Damon all in 4k.

New 4k HDR Movies & Shows on Showtime

Movies

Lamb (2021) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Scream (2022) 4k 5.1

Stillwater (2021) 4K 5.1

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4K 5.1

Mother! 4k 5.1

Red Rocket (2021) 4k 5.1

X (2022) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Series

American Gigolo (Season) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Let The Right One In (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The L Word (2 Seasons) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

The Lincoln Project (1 Season) 4K 5.1

The Man Who Fell To Earth (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

See a full list of 4k HDR Movies and Series on Showtime.