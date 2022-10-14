Netflix Launching Cheaper Ad-Supported Service

Netflix announced the company will be offering a $6.99 per month tier on November 3rd, 2022, that streams with ads. The ad-supported service is no surprise, as the company announced earlier this year plans to launch a tier that competes with both Apple’s “Apple TV+” and Disney’s “Disney+” $7.99 per month services.

The new Netflix subscriber level, branded “Basic with Ads,” will start with running ads that are either 15 or 30 seconds long, and like other streaming services be inserted before and during programs.

The Netflix ad-supported service will launch ahead of the Disney Plus ad-supported service scheduled for December 8th, 2022.

“Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between,” said Greg Peters, COO/CPO of Netflix.

Netflix will soon have four plans to choose from: $6.99 per month Basic with Ads; $9.99 per month Basic; $15.49 per month Standard; and $19.99 per month Premium (includes 4k Ultra HD).

The “Basic with Ads” tier is set to launch in 12 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the United States.