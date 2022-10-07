Dawson’s Creek 6-Seasons Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Boxed Set

Dawson’s Creek- The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

The WB’s Dawson’s Creek (1998 – 2003) will release in High Definition in a Blu-ray boxed set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on December 6, 2022. The compiled edition contains a total of 128 episodes from all 6 seasons with a total runtime of 5,504 minutes.

Disc audio/video specs and bonus material to be confirmed.

Dawson’s Creek stars James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and Kerr Smith. The show was nominated for fourteen awards, including ALMA Awards, Casting Society of America Awards, and Golden Satellite Awards, and won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Drama Series.

Dawson’s Creek : The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is priced $79.99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.