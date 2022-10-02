House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season will release on 4k Blu-ray (SteelBook), Blu-ray & DVD

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Edition (Artwork TBD) Order on Amazon

HBO’s House of the Dragon is coming to physical media! The first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff will release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (Release Date TBD), with the 4k Blu-ray Discs available in SteelBook packaging (Artwork TBD).

We don’t have details yet on specs, but expect the 4k episodes to be presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Like the streaming 4k format, House of the Dragon on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray should offer Dolby Atmos audio.

House of the Dragon is an independent prequel to the HBO Original Series Game of Thrones that ran for 8 seasons from 2011–2019. It is the second show in the Game of Thrones franchise and was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Both series are based on the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels by George R. R. Martin.

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season is priced $59.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook), $49.99 (Blu-ray), and $44.99 (DVD) on Amazon.