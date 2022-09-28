These Digital Movie Codes Are Expiring By The End Of 2022.

When you purchase a Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and occasional DVD the packaged media may include a Digital Code that can be redeemed before a printed expiration date. The codes may be redeemed through Movies Anywhere or through other studio bridges that lead to Apple iTunes or Vudu.

We’ve found in recent times that expiration codes are not always enforced. In fact, several titles we had around the office had expired but were still able to be redeemed. One example of a recent title redeemed was Gemini Man starring Will Smith. The code was supposedly going to expire on 1/7/2022 but redeemed just fine through iTunes via ParamountMovies.com.

Most of the Movies Anywhere codes may never expire, as the printed inserts often say “code may not be valid” after a certain date. To be honest, we’ve never had a Movies Anywhere code tell us it was expired (the digital locker launched in 2017).

It’s a good thing the expiration dates are not always acknowledged. There are times when customers may purchase an older physical disc still in shrink wrap and expect to get a Digital Copy with it. The disc may have been sitting in a warehouse somewhere and finally made it to a shelf.

Nevertheless, why not be safe rather than sorry? Here are some digital codes that are expiring by the end of 2022. If you have any titles to add please let us know in the comments below or via the Twitter thread below.

Movies Anywhere

Blade 12/31/2022

Full Metal Jacket 9/30/22

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 12/31/2022

Inglourious Basterds 12/31/2022

Tenet 12/31/2022

The Hobbit 4k Trilogy 12/31/2022

The Lord of the Rings 4k Trilogy 12/31/2022

V for Vendetta 12/31/2022

Westworld: Season 3: The New World 12/31/2022

Fox

Jojo Rabbit (end of ’22)

Lionsgate

The Green Knight 10/12/22

Paramount

Collateral 12/8/22

Beverly Hills Cop 12/1/22

We’ll continue to add to this list so check back soon!

If you know of any digital codes please post in the comments below or let us know on Twitter.