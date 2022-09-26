Pulp Fiction (1994) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film Pulp Fiction (1994) has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Dec. 6, 2022. Two packaged versions are slated by Paramount Home Media Distribution including a standard plastic case and Limited Edition SteelBook, both with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

In 4k, Pulp Fiction is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack (not confirmed) will be provided in at least DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (the format on previous Blu-ray editions).

Pulp Fiction was nominated for a total of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture (Lawrence Bender), Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor in a Leading Role (John Travolta), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Samuel L. Jackson), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Uma Thurman), and Best Film Editing (Sally Menke). The film won an Oscar for Best Writing (Quentin Tarantino).

In 2013, Pulp Fiction was selected to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, deemed as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

Note: Release date, disc specs, bonus materials not confirmed.