Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 will release in this Limited Edition SteelBook

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Limited Edition SteelBook.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four will be available in this Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook along with a standard plastic Blu-ray edition on December 6, 2022. The 4-disc edition from CBS/Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all 13 episodes of the season that concluded in March 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

Total runtime of the fourth season is 665 minutes (not including extras).

The Limited SteelBook Blu-ray Edition of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 is list-priced $51.99.

The plastic case editions of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 are list-priced $45.99 (Blu-ray) and $39.99 (DVD).