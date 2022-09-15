Home4k Blu-rayCasablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details
Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Michael Curtiz’s classic wartime drama Casablanca (1942) has been restored in 16-bit and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 8, 2022. The 3x Oscar winner (8 total nominations) stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.

On 4k Blu-ray, Casablanca is presented in 12160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS Master Audio 2.1 and a newly-restored mono track, as well as Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • BRAND NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2022)
  • NEWLY RESTORED ORIGINAL MONO TRACK (2022)
  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Commentary by Roger Ebert
  • Commentary by Rudy Behlmer
  • Introduction by Lauren Bacall
  • Great Performances: Bacall on Bogart (1988 PBS special)
  • Michael Curtiz: The Greatest Director You’ve Never Heard Of
  • Casablanca: An Unlikely Classic
  • You Must Remember This: A Tribute to Casablanca (1992 TEC documentary)
  • As Time Goes By: The Children Remember
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Who Holds Tomorrow? (1955 “Casablanca” TV episode)
  • Carrotblanca (1955 WB Cartoon)
  • Scoring Stage Sessions (audio only)
  • Lady Esther Screen Guild Theater Radio Broadcast – 4/26/43 (audio only)
  • Vox Pop Radio Broadcast – 11/19/47 (audio only)
  • Trailers
  • Warner Night at the Movies
    • Now, Voyager trailer
    • Newsreel
    • Vaudeville Days (1942 WB short)
    • The Bird Came C.O.D. (1942 WB cartoon)
    • The Squawkin’ Hawk (1942 WB cartoon)
    • The Dover Boys at Pimento University (1942 WB cartoon)

Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition can be pre-ordered on Amazon (SRP TBD).

