Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Michael Curtiz’s classic wartime drama Casablanca (1942) has been restored in 16-bit and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 8, 2022. The 3x Oscar winner (8 total nominations) stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.
On 4k Blu-ray, Casablanca is presented in 12160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS Master Audio 2.1 and a newly-restored mono track, as well as Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Special Features
- BRAND NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2022)
- NEWLY RESTORED ORIGINAL MONO TRACK (2022)
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Commentary by Roger Ebert
- Commentary by Rudy Behlmer
- Introduction by Lauren Bacall
- Great Performances: Bacall on Bogart (1988 PBS special)
- Michael Curtiz: The Greatest Director You’ve Never Heard Of
- Casablanca: An Unlikely Classic
- You Must Remember This: A Tribute to Casablanca (1992 TEC documentary)
- As Time Goes By: The Children Remember
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- Who Holds Tomorrow? (1955 “Casablanca” TV episode)
- Carrotblanca (1955 WB Cartoon)
- Scoring Stage Sessions (audio only)
- Lady Esther Screen Guild Theater Radio Broadcast – 4/26/43 (audio only)
- Vox Pop Radio Broadcast – 11/19/47 (audio only)
- Trailers
- Warner Night at the Movies
- Now, Voyager trailer
- Newsreel
- Vaudeville Days (1942 WB short)
- The Bird Came C.O.D. (1942 WB cartoon)
- The Squawkin’ Hawk (1942 WB cartoon)
- The Dover Boys at Pimento University (1942 WB cartoon)
Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition can be pre-ordered on Amazon (SRP TBD).