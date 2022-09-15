Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

Michael Curtiz’s classic wartime drama Casablanca (1942) has been restored in 16-bit and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 8, 2022. The 3x Oscar winner (8 total nominations) stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.

On 4k Blu-ray, Casablanca is presented in 12160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS Master Audio 2.1 and a newly-restored mono track, as well as Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

BRAND NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2022)

NEWLY RESTORED ORIGINAL MONO TRACK (2022)

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Commentary by Roger Ebert

Commentary by Rudy Behlmer

Introduction by Lauren Bacall

Great Performances: Bacall on Bogart (1988 PBS special)

Michael Curtiz: The Greatest Director You’ve Never Heard Of

Casablanca: An Unlikely Classic

You Must Remember This: A Tribute to Casablanca (1992 TEC documentary)

As Time Goes By: The Children Remember

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Who Holds Tomorrow? (1955 “Casablanca” TV episode)

Carrotblanca (1955 WB Cartoon)

Scoring Stage Sessions (audio only)

Lady Esther Screen Guild Theater Radio Broadcast – 4/26/43 (audio only)

Vox Pop Radio Broadcast – 11/19/47 (audio only)

Trailers

Warner Night at the Movies Now, Voyager trailer Newsreel Vaudeville Days (1942 WB short) The Bird Came C.O.D. (1942 WB cartoon) The Squawkin’ Hawk (1942 WB cartoon) The Dover Boys at Pimento University (1942 WB cartoon)



Casablanca (1942) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition can be pre-ordered on Amazon (SRP TBD).