How to Watch Live, Download, & Get Replays of NFL Thursday Night Football Games on Prime Video

The NFL has done something drastically different this year by offering Thursday Night Football games through Amazon‘s Prime Video app and website. It’s the only way you can live stream the games on Thursday night, and a Prime membership or NFL+ subscription is required (unless you live in the home or away team markets where the games may be available through local broadcasts).

This has definitely thrown a curve ball to NFL fans, and may even have implications as to what happens to next year’s NFL Sunday Ticket. But even as TNF has become more exclusive the good news is the games can also be downloaded or replayed for watching later. A premium NFL+ subscription also delivers full or condensed game replays.

How to live-stream the games

To live stream the Thursday Night Football games you just need the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, mobile devices, streaming media players, or game consoles, or a PC web browser. Updating your Prime Video app (regardless of device) is strongly suggested. Supporting browsers include Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera.

Games are also available on the Twitch channel through the NFL Mobile app via NFL+, and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets. NFL+ also provides access to audio broadcasts.

How can you record the games?

You can opt-in to record a game or season just by finding a Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video and clicking the “Record” Thursday night football button. You will see a “Recording enabled message.” After game, or even while the game is still live, you can watch from the beginning.

Are the games in 4K?

No. Amazon is not streaming the games in 4K resolution, but they do say that it is offered in up to 1080 (Full HD) resolution with Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio.

What Devices support Thursday Night Football games?

You can stream the games on devices that support the Prime Video app including connected TVs, streaming media players, gaming consoles, and through web browsers (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera). Over 650 connected devices support Thursday Night Football via the Prime Video app as of Sept. 2022.