Fall (2022) Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD Release Dates

Fall 2022 Blu-ray
Fall (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Lionsgate’s Fall (2022) on disc and digital. The film will first be available in digital formats on September 27th, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th, 2022.

Fall on Blu-ray Disc includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus material TBD.

Fall is priced $39.99 on Blu-ray, $29.96 on DVD, and $19.99 in digital formats.

Synopsis: For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

