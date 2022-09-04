HomeBlu-ray DiscMrs. Harris Goes to Paris release dates on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Blu-ray DiscNews

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris release dates on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

By contributor
0
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris starring Lesley Manville is releasing in home media formats including disc (Blu-ray & DVD), Digital (SD/HD/UHD), and for rent (digital and disc where available).

The film is first available to purchase in digital formats on August 2nd followed by Blu-ray and DVD on September 6th, 2022. The movie will be available to rent starting on September 30th, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features with the disc and digital purchases include extended and deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is list-priced $32.98 (Blu-ray), $22.98 (DVD) and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Blu-ray reverse
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous articleLabor Day Weekend Deals On 2022 4k HDR TVs at Amazon
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Ring HD Security Camera

- Advertisment -

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved