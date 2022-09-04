Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris release dates on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris starring Lesley Manville is releasing in home media formats including disc (Blu-ray & DVD), Digital (SD/HD/UHD), and for rent (digital and disc where available).

The film is first available to purchase in digital formats on August 2nd followed by Blu-ray and DVD on September 6th, 2022. The movie will be available to rent starting on September 30th, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features with the disc and digital purchases include extended and deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is list-priced $32.98 (Blu-ray), $22.98 (DVD) and $19.99 (Digital).