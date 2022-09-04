HBO offering the first episode of House of the Dragon free

If you’re on the fence about subscribing to HBO just to watch the new Game of Thrones-based series House of the Dragon, the network is offering the premiere episode free. Episode 1 titled “The Heirs of the Dragon” can be watched on HBO cable and satellite channels, the streaming service HBO Max, and HBO.com.

House of the Dragon premieres its third episode titled “Second of His Name” tonight, September 4th at 9 PM ET/PT. HBO Max subscribers living in Pacific Time zones can start streaming the show earlier through HBO max.

If you want to get caught up on House of the Dragon, we’ve got a review of Episode 1 and Episode 2, as well as a breakdown of the best ways to watch the show.

House of the Dragon is offered streams 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on HBO Max. On HBO cable channels the highest video quality available is 1080i (or 1080p if available On Demand) and Dolby Digital 5.1. See a list of 4k, HDR and Atmos titles on HBOMax.