Elvis Now Playing on HBO & HBO Max (in 4k, HDR, & Atmos)

Elvis (2022) starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks is now playing HBO and HBO Max. On HBO, the movie can be watched in 1080i (or On Demand in 1080p where available). On HBO Max, the movie can be streamed in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Elvis was released for digital purchase early last August and will be available to purchase on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13, 2022. The Blu-rays will include the bonus “Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis” as well as the “Trouble” Lyric Video.

Description: From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).