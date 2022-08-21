HBO’s new series House of the Dragon based on the book “Fire & Blood” by George R. R. Martin premieres on August 21st, 2022. The prequel to Game of Thrones, HOTD is set 200 years earlier and tells the history of House Targaryen. The show was written by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin.

But what is the best way to watch House of the Dragon? We’re all about hi-def here at HD Report, and so we’ve broken down the worst to the best way to watch the series. Of course, we always suggest dimming the lighting and watching a show like this with the largest screen possible.

Broadcast Cable/Satellite (Live or Recorded)

The worst way to watch House of the Dragon is over a traditional cable or satellite TV feed. HBO only broadcasts in 1080i (interlaced) HD, and by the time compression is applied the quality is not going to be so great. You’ll probably find banding in the gradients, crushed blacks, and blown-out brights. Audio is typically offered up to Dolby 5.1.

On-Demand (Recorded)

With many TV service providers, you’ll find the option to download/record episodes of House of the Dragon On Demand. There is a library that readily keeps titles ready for you to watch. Just be sure to click on the 1080p (progressive) HD listings which provide higher quality than 1080i. Audio is typically available in up to Dolby 5.1.

Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max can offer the best quality to watch House of the Dragon episodes. The series, like several others, is offered in up to 4k Ultra HD resolution. And, with Dolby Vision HDR, supporting TVs and screens can display more color depth. Audio is also available in Dolby Atmos for immersive sound effects including overhead. Your audio system must support Atmos, however. And, bandwidth must be wide enough to stream the higher-quality video.

4k Blu-ray

There is no word of any disc releases of House of the Dragon. But if there is, we can safely say 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray should provide the highest quality viewing experience (it did, at least, with Game of Thrones).