The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Date/Time & How To Watch & Download

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1 Episode 1 “Shadow of the Past”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Only Amazon Prime Members can view the series.

The series will launch with Episode 1 titled “Shadow of the Past” and Episode 2 (title unknown) simultaneously on Sept. 1. Further episodes from Season 1 will be released on a weekly basis until the finale, Episode 8 is released on Oct. 14, 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is only available to stream from Amazon Prime on the Prime Video app for Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, media players, and game consoles, as well as through web browsers on PCs and internet-connected devices.

Episodes can also be downloaded on supporting devices such as smartphones and tablets. Individual episodes will be available upon premiere and the entire season when complete. Read How To Download Amazon Movies & TV Shows for detailed instructions.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream in 4k UHD with HDR on TVs and screens that support the higher resolution and color spec, respectively. Audio is expected to be available in Dolby Atmos. If not, the default is Dolby Digital 5.1.

The Amazon Original Series is rated TV-14.

Amazon also offers the 1-minute Bonus (S1 E0) of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that accounts for the rings forged during the 2nd Age. There were 3 for the Elven Kings, 7 for the Dwarven Lords, 9 for mortal men, and one for the Dark Lord.