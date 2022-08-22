The Running Man (1987) Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray In SteelBook Edition

Paramount Home Media will release The Running Man (1987) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a limited SteelBook edition on November 1st, 2022. The single-disc edition celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the film and includes a code to redeeem a Digital Copy.

The Running Man was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as police helicopter pilot Ben Richards who is framed for a massacre in Bakersfield, California. The screenplay was written by Steven E. de Souza based on the novel by the same name written by Stephen King (under the pen name Richard Bachman.

The Running Man 4k Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Limited Edition SteeBook with Digital Copy is priced $30.99 on Amazon.