What Time Does House of the Dragon Premiere & How To Watch

HBO’s House of the Dragon (2022)

The new HBO Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon premieres tonight, August 21st on HBO and HBO Max.

How To watch

Broadcast: The first episode will be broadcast at 9:00 p.m. Eastern/Pacific Time on HBO (through satellite and cable service providers) and other HBO channels carrying the show.

Streaming: HBO Max subscribers can begin streaming at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which also means any HBO Max subscriber regardless of region or timezone can also stream when it premieres. As a result, Pacific Time zone residents with HBO Max can watch the premiere 3 hours earlier than broadcast HBO subscribers.

Audio & Video: What’s the best way to watch House of the Dragon? On broadcast cable and satellite the maximum quality via live channels is 1080i (interlaced) HD. Episodes may also be available On Demand in 1080p (progressive) HD resolution which is better quality than 1080i. Streaming quality may depend on bandwidth but we expect House of the Dragon to be available in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. That means 4k streaming offers the highest quality audio and video formats as long as bandwidth allows and the TV or device supports 4k.

Description: House of the Dragoni is the prequel to the HBO Original Series Game of Thrones. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel – set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and is centered on the story of House Targaryen.