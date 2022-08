Bullet Train 4k, Blu-ray, Collectible SteelBook, & Digital up for Pre-order

Bullet Train (2022) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook w/Character Cards Buy on Amazon

Bullet Train (2022) starring Brad Pitt will release in several disc editions including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD (release date TBD), the most exciting of which is this collectible 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition with nine character cards.

The 4k Ultra HD combo editions include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray combo edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy. (Bonus Features TBD.)

Bullet Train is priced $42.99 (Collectible SteelBook Edition), $30.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $19.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon

