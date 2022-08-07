HomeNewsThe Newest 4k Movies & Series on Paramount Plus, Aug. 22 Edition
The Newest 4k Movies & Series on Paramount Plus, Aug. 22 Edition

Want to know what streams in high-quality 4k video on Paramount Plus? Here are latest movies and shows in Ultra HD, some with HDR (High Dynamic Range) that expands the color depth on TVs and screens that support it. A small percentage of movies even offer Dolby Atmos, the object-based audio format that allows immersive overhead sounds on select content. By default, however, Paramount offers Dolby Digital 5.1 channel surround sound (like most streaming services). See the list below for the most recent titles, or, see a complete list of 4k, HDR & Atmos on Paramount Plus.

New Movies & Shows in 4k on Paramount Plus

Movies

  • A Loud House Christmas (2021) 4k 5.1 – Nickelodeon
  • Honor Society (2022) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) 4k HDR Atmos – Paramount
  • Go Large (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Jerry & Marge Go Large 4k HDR 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) 4k HDR Atmos – Paramount
  • South Park: Post Covid (2021) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • South Park: The Return of Covid (2021) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • South Park: The Streaming Wars (2022) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
Series

  • 1883 (1 Season) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Black Gold (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Evil (3 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 – Paramount+
  • HALO (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos – Paramount+
  • Mayor of Kingstown (1 Season) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • Players (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos – Paramount+
  • The Fairly Odd Parents Fairly Odder (1 Season) 4k 5.1 – Paramount+
  • The Offer (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 – Paramount+

See a sortable list of all 4k movies and series on Paramount Plus.

