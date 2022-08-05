NOPE up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray + Exclusives

Jordan Peele’s NOPE starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer just released to theaters on July 22, earning over $44M in its opening weekend (Canada & US). The film is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, including exclusives from Best Buy and Walmart.

NOPE 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray (artwork not final) Buy on Amazon

The 4k Blu-ray edition of NOPE is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the upgraded version of HDR10). The soundtrack is formatted in DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition of NOPE from Universal/SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray includes a BD, DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features TBD.

NOPE is currently priced $31.86 (4k Blu-ray), $22.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) at Amazon.

Exclusives

NOPE 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

Best Buy has an Limited Edition SteelBook edition of NOPE with special artwork on the cover, reverse, inside spread, and 4k Blu-ray (the Blu-ray is just white text on black). The exclusive is priced $34.99 at Best Buy.

NOPE Walmart 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Buy at Walmart

Walmart has an exclusive edition of NOPE with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The packaging art features a reflection of the haunted landscape in the eye of the horse named Ghost. The exclusive is priced $27.96 at Walmart.