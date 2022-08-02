HomeNewsThese Movies Are Leaving Paramount Plus Aug. 31
These Movies Are Leaving Paramount Plus Aug. 31

Paramount Plus has a great selection of classic movies to stream with a subscription, but the titles don’t stick around forever. Leaving soon are The Godfather films, Harrison Ford classics Clear & Present Danger and Patriot Games, and 70’s gem The Graduate.

The Godfather 1972 starring Marlon Brando

See the list of films leaving Paramount Plus on August 31st, 2022. Some titles even feature 4k resolution with High Dynamic Range (see a list here).

Movies Leaving Paramount Plus Aug. 31, 2022

Annihilation

Clear & Present Danger

Clueless

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary (1989)

Queenpins

Rosemary’s Baby

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Scream 4 (2011)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda – The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part 2

The Graduate

The Italian Job

Transformers

