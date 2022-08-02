These Movies Are Leaving Paramount Plus Aug. 31

Paramount Plus has a great selection of classic movies to stream with a subscription, but the titles don’t stick around forever. Leaving soon are The Godfather films, Harrison Ford classics Clear & Present Danger and Patriot Games, and 70’s gem The Graduate.
See the list of films leaving Paramount Plus on August 31st, 2022. Some titles even feature 4k resolution with High Dynamic Range (see a list here).
Movies Leaving Paramount Plus Aug. 31, 2022
Annihilation
Clear & Present Danger
Clueless
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary (1989)
Queenpins
Rosemary’s Baby
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Scream 4 (2011)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda – The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part 2
The Graduate
The Italian Job
Transformers