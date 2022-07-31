Review: Event Horizon Is Even More Thrilling & Horrific In 4k

Paramount Home Entertainment releases a 4k Blu-ray edition of Event Horizon on August 9, 2022, to celebrate 25 years since its theatrical premiere in 1997. The film was previously restored and remastered in 4k for a 1080p Blu-ray edition that was released last year, but this 4k Blu-ray edition features new artwork and a SteelBook case wrapped in a transparent slipcase.

Event Horizon premiered in 1997 and only made $40 million at the box office on a $60 million budget. But after the release went to home video, the sci-fi started to gain more traction as a quality film with evergreen potential. Make no bones about it, Event Horizon is a horror film that is not for the squeamish. Paul W. S. Anderson, more widely known for the Resident Evil franchise, delivers a horrific psychological thriller (what he refers to as a ghost film in outer space) that tortures the imagination.

On 4k Blu-ray with HDR Event Horizon becomes an even stronger film within its genre, highlighted by sharp imagery, excellent production sets, and beautiful cinematography. The soundtrack really drives the “thriller” characteristic of this film, albeit with sort of a goofy track under the opening credits. The A/V presentation, combined with convincing performances by the cast, create a great home theater experience for the sci-fi/horror fan.

