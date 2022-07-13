Prime Day is one of the best days to score a new 4k TV from Amazon. During the 2-day sale there are some great deals happening on TVs by Amazon, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, and other name brands. And, most TVs include free shipping. Be sure to also check out Prime Day deals on streaming media players, 4k Blu-ray players, and 4k Blu-ray Discs.

Prime Day Deals On 4k HDR TV Smart TVs

Sony 65″ OLED Bravia (A80K Series) 4k HDR Smart Google TV

The 65″ Sony Bravia XR 4K (A80K Series) OLED TV is on sale for $1,998. That’s a discount of $301.99 off the list price of $2,299.99! The 2022 model (XR65A80K) Smart Google TV features Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV with Google Assistant, Acoustic Surface Audio+ (speaker type), XR OLED Contrast Pro, XR Triluminos Pro, and exclusive features for the Playstation 5. 55″ and 77″ models are also available. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 55″ QLED 4K HDR TV (Q90T Series)

One of the best deals we found is on this 55″ Samsung QLED 4K Quantum (Q90T Series) HDR TV. The Q90T (2020 Model) is on sale for $997.99 – a savings of $700 off the list price of $1,697.99. The HDR Smart TV features Ultra Viewing Angle, Adaptive Picture, Gaming Enhancer, and Alexa Built-in. There are also 65″ and 75″ models available. Buy on Amazon

Hisense 65″ ULED Android 4K HDR TV (QLED Series)

Save 36% on this 65″ Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, now $699.99 (List: $1,099.99) from Amazon. The TV features Alexa Compatibility, 1000-nit, peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10/HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz native refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and Game Mode Pro. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 65″ Crystal 4K HDR TV (AU8000 Series)

Save on this 65″ Samsung Crystal 4K HDR TV (AU8000 Series) now just $597.99 (List: $647.99). The 4k TV features Motion Xcelerator, 3 HDMI Ports, Tap View, PC on TV, Q Symphony, and Alexa Built-In (model UN65AU8000FXZA). Buy on Amazon

Sony 85″ 4k LED Smart Google TV (X80K Series)

The 2022 model Sony 85″ 4K TV (X80K Series) LED Smart Google TV is on sale for $1,798 – that’s a savings of $502 (22%) off the list price of $2,299! The Sony (KD85X80K) supports Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, Motionflow XR 240 (60Hz), and Smart TV apps for Prime Video, Hulu Plus, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 50″ Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR is only $259.99! That’s a savings of $210 off the list price of $469.99. Amazon also has 43″ and 55″ versions of this TV. And, free shipping is included. Buy on Amazon

Note: HD Report receives a small percentage from sales through Amazon links that help keep this website running. Thank you for your support!