War of the Worlds (1953) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray From Paramount Presents

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Paramount Presents is releasing War of the Worlds (1953) on 4k Blu-ray Disc along with When Worlds Collide (1951) on 1080p Blu-ray Disc in a “George Pal Double Feature” on Sept. 27, 2022.

Description: Two of the most iconic Science Fiction epics come to Paramount Presents in this out-of-this-world limited-edition double feature from producer George Pal. Making its 4K UHD debut, WAR OF THE WORLDS is an Oscar-winning adaptation of the chilling H.G. Wells novel. Then, get ready for impending disaster, when a runaway star signals the destruction of Earth in WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, included on Blu-ray remastered from the original film elements. Both are essential Technicolor masterpieces from the Golden Age of Hollywood, delivering eye-popping visual effects and unmatched sound design.

The War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) Paramount Presents Limited Edition has an MSRP of $39.99 US.



