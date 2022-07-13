Deal Alert: Save 56% on HBO’s True Blood: The Complete Series Blu-ray Boxed Set

If True Blood was one of your favorite TV shows on HBO, why not watch it in high definition on Blu-ray? Right now Amazon has got a great deal on True Blood: The Complete Series from HBO Home Video. The 33-disc boxed set is only $79.15 which amounts to a 56% savings off the list price of $179.99.

All 80 episodes of True Blood from 2008 – 2014 (7 seasons) are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in multiple languages depending on the season.

Features

All 80 episodes of the series

Includes all extras from the individual seasons, among them 40 audio commentaries, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, a Snoop Dogg music video, Tru Blood beverage ads and more

Digital HD Digital Copy of the entire series (may be expired)

Synopsis: Thanks to a Japanese scientist’s invention of synthetic blood, vampires have progressed from legendary monsters to fellow citizens overnight. And while humans have been safely removed from the menu, many remain apprehensive about these creatures “coming out of the coffin.” Religious leaders, government officials, and vampire fundamentalists around the world have chosen their sides, but in the small Louisiana town of Bon Temps, the jury is still out. From Alan Ball, writer of the Oscar-winning Best Picture American Beauty and creator of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Six Feet Under, comes the critically-acclaimed world of True Blood.



