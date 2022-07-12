Prime Day Deals on 4k TVs, Media Players, Discs, & more!

Amazon has some great deals happening during Prime Day on 4k TVs, streaming media players, 4k Blu-ray players, and 4k discs. We’ve hand-picked a bunch that will save you some time digging around Amazon. Keep in mind these prices are only valid during Prime Day taking place from July 12 through July 13, 2022.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max w/Alexa Voice Remote

The low-profile Fire TV Stick 4k Max with Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote is on sale during Prime Day for just $34.99. That’s a savings of $20 off the list price of $54.99. The Fire TV Stick 4k Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Buy on Amazon

Fire TV Cube with Alexa Voice Remote

Want a 4k streaming player with more power and storage space? The Fire TV Cube with Alexa and Alexa Voice Remote is only $59.99 – a savings of $60 (half off) the list price of $119.99. The Fire TV Cube features 16GB of storage, Hexa-core processing, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ as well as immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Buy on Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray is on sale for just $399.99 on Amazon during Prime Day. That’s a savings of $100 off the list price of $499.99! The Panasonic player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution, 3D compatibility, HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+) and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio. Buy on Amazon

Sony X800M2 4k Blu-ray Player

Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for only $248 with free delivery. That’s a savings of $81.99 (25%) off the listed price of $329.99! The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. Buy on Amazon.

Sony 85″ 4k LED Smart Google TV (X80K Series)

The 2022 model Sony 85″ 4K TV (X80K Series) LED Smart Google TV is on sale for $1,798 – that’s a savings of $502 (22%) off the list price of $2,299! The Sony (KD85X80K) supports Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, Motionflow XR 240 (60Hz), and Smart TV apps for Prime Video, Hulu Plus, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 50″ Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR is only $259.99! That’s a savings of $210 off the list price of $469.99. Amazon also has 43″ and 55″ versions of this TV. And, free shipping is included. Buy on Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Need an extra streaming stick but don’t need 4k? The Fire TV Stick Remote with Alexa Voice is only $16.99 right now during Prime Day! The price amounts to $23 (58%) off the list price of $39.99. The Fire TV Stick supports HD formats and is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation model. Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Collections

Amazon has discounted Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray collections up to 69% during Prime Day. That means you can pick up collections such as The Matrix Trilogy for just $21.99 (List: $70.99), The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection for just $29.99 (List: $69.98), and The Hobbit Trilogy for $55.89 (List: $89.99). Browse on Amazon









Note: HD Report receives a small percentage from sales through Amazon links that help keep this website running. Thank you for your support!