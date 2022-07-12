Harry Potter: 8-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Only $64.99 (List: $178.99)

Here’s a great deal on the Harry Potter: 8-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection! The 16-disc set from Warner Bros. is only $64.99 during Prime Day. That’s a savings of $114 (or 64%) off the list price of $178.99! The collection includes all eight Harry Potter movies in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). Jump over to Amazon to grab this Prime Day Deal while it lasts!

