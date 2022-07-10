Early Prime Day: Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player $421.17

Here’s an early Prime Day deal on a highly rated 4k Blu-ray player. The Panasonic DP-UB820 is on sale for $421.17 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 16% off the list price of $499.99!

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details on the Panasonic DP-UB820 (ranked #1 in our list of Best 4k Blu-ray players).

