HomeHardware4k Blu-ray playerEarly Prime Day: Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player $421.17
Hardware4k Blu-ray playerBlu-ray PlayersDealsNews

Early Prime Day: Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player $421.17

By DealFinder
0

Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player UB820 angleHere’s an early Prime Day deal on a highly rated 4k Blu-ray player. The Panasonic DP-UB820 is on sale for $421.17 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 16% off the list price of $499.99!

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details on the Panasonic DP-UB820 (ranked #1 in our list of Best 4k Blu-ray players).

Previous articleEarly Prime Day Deals On 4k TVs & Fire TV Streaming Players
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved