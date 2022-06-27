Downton Abbey: A New Era Released To Digital Including 4k, HDR & Atmos

Downton Abbey: A New Era has been released in digital formats including HD (1080p) and 4k UHD (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos with select services. The digital purchase launches a week ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats arriving on July 5th, 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era was distributed internationally by Universal Pictures and by Focus Features in the US. The film was released to theaters in the US on May 20, 2022.

The price of Downton Abbey: A New Era is $19.99 in Digital HD or 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10. There are also six special featurettes offered by several digital retailers (see the list below). Here is where to buy Downton Abbey: A New Era and where bonus features are available.

Downton Abbey: A New Era Digital 4k UHD

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

Good to Be Back: The cast reunites to make the film

Return to DOWNTON ABBEY: The Making-of A NEW ERA

A Legendary Character: A look back at the Dowager Countess of Grantham

Creating the Film Within the Film: A dive into the details from set design, vehicles, & period-accurate props

Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia: Learn the real history behind this vessel

Spill the Tea (Time): Allen Leech (Tom Branson) & Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) talk about life on the set

Feature Commentary





