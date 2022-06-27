What is the best way to watch Westworld?

Want to know what the best way to watch Westworld is? Here is a breakdown of the ways you can watch the hit HBO series that premiered the first episode of its fourth season on June 26, 2022.

4k Blu-ray

The best way to watch Westworld is on 4K Blu-ray Disc on a 4K HDR TV. 4k Blu-rays present episodes in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The first three seasons are available on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon.

HBO Max

HBO Max will stream Westworld in 1080p, which is the best HD quality you can get from a subscription. You just have to make sure that you have enough internet bandwidth, and, that your device is set to stream or download the highest quality HD, otherwise it could download a stream 480p.

HBO On-Demand

It is possible that Westworld is offered as an On-Demand title rather than live feed, capable of delivering 1080p instead of 1080i. Check your TV service provider’s On-Demand offerings for the video format.

HBO

Westworld is an excellent-looking show in terms of video, so even lower-quality broadcasts on HBO through cable and satellite TV services look good. But, traditional HBO only broadcasts in 1080i (interlaced). That resolution is a step down from 1080p (progressive).

Conclusion

Westworld has never played on HBO in higher than HD resolution or streaming on HBO Max higher than HD (1080p). The quality you get on HBO Max streaming is actually higher than what you can get with traditional HBO broadcasts through a service provider. So, if you don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player we suggest streaming or downloading episodes from HBO Max to get the highest quality possible.