These Movies Steam Free in 4k & HDR On Amazon Prime Freevee

Prometheus (2012), Harriet (2018), & Shrek (2001) all stream in 4k/HDR/5.1

Amazon’s Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) streams movies for free on the Prime Video app and through internet browsers on the Prime Video channels page.

The ad-supported service is currently supported on various devices including FireTV, Android TV & Google TV, Apple TV, PS4/PS5 and Xbox gaming consoles, LG, Samsung Smart TV, and Roku.

There is a huge selection of movies to stream for free but we wanted to highlight these films that can be streamed in 4k resolution with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby 5.1 audio. Keep in mind you need sufficient bandwidth and a screen that supports 4k and/or HDR.

Movies Streaming in 4k/HDR on Amazon Prime Freevee

  • A Few Good Men (1992) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Alpha (2018) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Bombshell (2019) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Deadpool (2015) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Dolittle (2020) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Dredd (2012) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Harriet (2018) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Hulk (2003) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Emma. (2020 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Logan (2017) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Prometheus (2012) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • Shrek (2001) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Hunt (2020) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Invisible Man (2020) 4k UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Revenant (2015) 4k UHD HDR 5.1

Here’s a link to the Amazon Freevee channels page.

