Westworld Season 4 Premiere, Who Is Returning & How To Watch

Westworld Season 4 still 1
Westworld Season 4 starring Evan Rachel Wood

Westworld premieres its fourth season on Sunday, June 26 exclusively on HBO (9:00 PM ET) and HBO Max. The premium channel will be broadcasting previous episodes of Westworld up until Episode 29 (S4 E1) of the new season. Most HBO subscribers can also get access to HBO Max, the streaming access version of HBO.

Who stars in Season 4?

It looks like most of the main cast members return for the fourth season of Westworld including Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores, Christina), Jeffrey Wright (as Bernard), Thandiwe Newton (as Maeve), Ed Harris (as The Man in Black), Tessa Thompson (as Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (as Ashley Stubbs), Angela Sarafyan (as Clementine), and Aaron Paul (as Caleb).

What happens in Season 4?

There hasn’t been anything leaked about the plot in Season 4, but we can expect Evan Rachel Wood to be resurrected as a new character named Christina, and maybe even return as a copy of Dolores at some point.

In addition, James Marsden (who played the role of Teddy Flood) returns after dying in Season 2 and will likely be a key piece in the storyline. Other actors returning include Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu.

How To Watch

Westworld is available to watch on traditional cable and satellite TV services through a subscription with HBO. Over the internet, the series can be watched through a streaming subscription with HBO or HBO Max.

HBO Max can be accessed on many mobile devices through the HBO Max app and on PCs through browsers at HBOMax.com. The service offers a number of movies and TV shows in 4k, HDR, and with Dolby Atmos audio. See a list here.

Trailer

