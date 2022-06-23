HomeStreamingNetflixWhen Does Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Premiere & How Long...
StreamingNetflixNews

When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Premiere & How Long Are The Episodes?

By contributor
0

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 stillStranger Things is no doubt one of the hottest shows on Netflix right now, but the ending of Volume 1 of the fourth season has got fans itching for the continuation.

Without giving away any spoilers so far in Season 4 we can tell you the second volume will premiere very soon on July 1, 2022.

Season 4, Episode 8 is titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” and Episode 9 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.” “Papa” has a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes while “The Piggyback” will be one of the longest single episodes of all time at 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Season 4 Volume 1 premiered on May 27, 2022, with a total of 7 episodes, the longest of which was Episode 7 at 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Stranger Things was created by brothers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The series is rated TV-14 and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour.

Netflix apparently spent about $30 million per episode for Stranger Things Season 4 (via the Wall Street Journal) which would make the series the most expensive yet for the streaming service.

Previous articleFatal Attraction (1987) 4k Remaster Dated For Ultra HD Blu-ray
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved