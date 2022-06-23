When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Premiere & How Long Are The Episodes?

Stranger Things is no doubt one of the hottest shows on Netflix right now, but the ending of Volume 1 of the fourth season has got fans itching for the continuation.

Without giving away any spoilers so far in Season 4 we can tell you the second volume will premiere very soon on July 1, 2022.

Season 4, Episode 8 is titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” and Episode 9 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.” “Papa” has a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes while “The Piggyback” will be one of the longest single episodes of all time at 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Season 4 Volume 1 premiered on May 27, 2022, with a total of 7 episodes, the longest of which was Episode 7 at 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Stranger Things was created by brothers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The series is rated TV-14 and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour.

Netflix apparently spent about $30 million per episode for Stranger Things Season 4 (via the Wall Street Journal) which would make the series the most expensive yet for the streaming service.