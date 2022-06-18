Brian DePalma’s Blow Out Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Brian De Palma’s neo-noir thriller Blow Out (1981) starring John Travolta and Nancy Allen has been restored in 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 6, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 surround on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray with English subtitles.

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes the restored presentation of the film on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, along with bonus features, interviews, on-set photographs, and more on the HD Blu-ray disc.

Synopsis: In the enthralling Blow Out, brilliantly crafted by Brian De Palma, John Travolta gives one of his greatest performances, as a film sound-effects man who believes he has accidentally recorded a political assassination. To uncover the truth, he enlists the help of a possible eyewitness to the crime (Nancy Allen), who may be in danger herself. With its jolting stylistic flourishes, intricate plot, profoundly felt characterizations, and gritty evocation of early-1980s Philadelphia, Blow Out is an American paranoia thriller unlike any other, as well as a devilish reflection on moviemaking.

Special Features

Interview with director Brian De Palma, conducted by filmmaker Noah Baumbach

Interview with actor Nancy Allen

Murder à la Mod, a 1967 feature by De Palma

Interview with cameraman Garrett Brown on the Steadicam shots featured in the film within Blow Out

On-set photographs by Louis Goldman

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Michael Sragow and Pauline Kael’s original New Yorker review of the film



