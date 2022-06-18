Star Trek: Picard – Season Two releasing in Blu-ray, SteelBook & DVD editions

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two will release on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on Oct. 4, 2022.

The 3-disc editions from Paramount include all ten episodes of the second season that ended in May. The third season of ‘Picard’ has been slated for 2023.

Bonus features include over 1 hour of never-before-seen special features such as exclusive interview footage with Patrick Stewart.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH.

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two is comes with an MSRP of $47.99 (Blu-ray, $51.99 (Blu-ray SteelBook), and $39.99 (DVD).

The release of Star Trek: Picard – Season Two follows suit with Season One which also offered a SteelBook edition. ‘Picard’ is not offered in 4k resolution (although the series does stream in HD with Dolby Vision).







