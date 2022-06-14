NHL 2022 Finals Schedule, Channels, & How To Watch

The NHL Finals will begin on Wednesday, June 15th with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. In the 2021/2022 Stanley Cup, the two-time defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to take home the Stanley Cup for the third time, something that hasn’t been done since the New York Islanders won four years in a row from 1980 to 1983. The Colorado Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001, while the Lightning last won in 2004. The NHL Finals will begin on Wednesday, June 15th with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. In the 2021/2022 Stanley Cup, the two-time defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to take home the Stanley Cup for the third time, something that hasn’t been done since the New York Islanders won four years in a row from 1980 to 1983. The Colorado Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001, while the Lightning last won in 2004.

How To Watch

In the US, the NHL Stanley Cup can be watched on ABC and ESPN+. ABC can be watched over an antenna, through a cable or TV provider, or through a streaming service that offers local channels (be sure to tune in to the HD broadcasts of the games).

ESPN+ can be watched on the ESPN website, Smart TV apps, and the app for mobile devices with a subscription.

In Canada, the NHL Finals can be watched on the Canadian television channel CBC and Sportsnet NOW.

NHL 2022 Finals Schedule

Wednesday, Jun 15

Tampa Bay @ Colorado

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Jun 18

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Jun 20

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Wednesday, Jun 22

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Jun 24

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Jun 26

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022

8:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS