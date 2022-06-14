No Time to Die & Most James Bond Films Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

The latest James Bond film No Time to Die (2021) is now streaming on Amazon Prime along with most of the entire Bond franchise with the exception of Spectre (2015).

The collection of Bond films includes classics such as Dr. No (1962) and From Russia with Love (1963) starring Sean Connery, as well as 70s hits The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) and Moonraker (1979) starring Roger Moore.

Jump to the nineties with Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), as well as 2002 blockbuster Die Another Day. Then, watch Daniel Craig in the fan-favorite Casino Royale (2006) and not-so-fan-favorite Quantum of Solace (2008).

The James Bond films are available in stream in 4k UHD with up to 5.1 surround sound.

As Daniel Craig’s stint as 007 comes to end with No Time To Die, there has been lots of speculation as to who should be the next James Bond. Tom Hardy has been a favorite of many, even seemingly securing the gig a couple of years ago with Twitter speculation that went viral. James Norton, another fan favorite, is young enough to sign up for a few Bond films.

Robert Pattinson had been talked about for a while, but his recent role as Batman has probably removed him from talks, at least for now. Or, could it be Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Men) who director Danny Boyle said would make a great choice.

Who do you think should be the next James Bond? Take the poll below with a Google profile.