Review: Lawrence of Arabia 60th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Lawrence Of Arabia 4k screen photo 4 1920pxColumbia Pictures’ Lawrence of Arabia is considered by most historians to be one of the greatest and most influential films of all time. It was selected to be preserved by the US National Film Registry and at one time named the third-greatest British film of all time by the British Film Institute.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment originally released the remastered presentation of Lawrence of Arabia in the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Vol 1. Collection, but two years later has released the standalone movie in a 4-disc, Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on June 7, 2022.

The Limited SteelBook Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes two 4k Blu-ray discs (Part 1 & 2), a Blu-ray disc with the restored version in 1080p, and a second Blu-ray with bonus material. The combo edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The newest restoration is the best the film has ever looked and will be for a long time. Colors render exceptionally well in Dolby Vision HDR and some imagery is so sharp it’s hard to believe this is a 60-year-old movie. Audio, even with some of the characteristics of older soundtracks and sound effects, is very sharp and controlled with few distortions.

Read the full review of Lawrence of Arabia with scores on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

