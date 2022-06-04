New Free Movies On The Roku Channel in June

The month of June has brought a bunch of new movies to The Roku Channel that stream for free with ad interruptions. The movies can be watched on The Roku Channel app for Roku media players and TVs, as well as on TheRokuChannel.Roku.com. Here are some of the best movie picks now available in June, 2022. See all new movies and TV series on The Roku Channel.

New Free Movies on The Roku Channel

Bridesmaids

Can’t Buy Me Love

Cast Away

Fifty Shades of Grey

Flicka

Goosebumps

Independence Day

Jump into June with free movies

Juno

Magnum Force (1973)

Midnight Special

Napoleon Dynamite

Pretty Woman

Speed (1994)

Taken

The Descendants

The Maze Runner

The Transporter

The Waterboy

Undercover Boss

New TV series streaming for free include My Name Is Earl, Will and Grace, and Billy on the Street.

Here’s a link to all new movies and TV series on The Roku Channel.