New Free Movies On The Roku Channel in June

The month of June has brought a bunch of new movies to The Roku Channel that stream for free with ad interruptions. The movies can be watched on The Roku Channel app for Roku media players and TVs, as well as on TheRokuChannel.Roku.com. Here are some of the best movie picks now available in June, 2022. See all new movies and TV series on The Roku Channel.
New Free Movies on The Roku Channel
- Bridesmaids
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Cast Away
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Flicka
- Goosebumps
- Independence Day
- Jump into June with free movies
- Juno
- Magnum Force (1973)
- Midnight Special
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Pretty Woman
- Speed (1994)
- Taken
- The Descendants
- The Maze Runner
- The Transporter
- The Waterboy
- Undercover Boss
New TV series streaming for free include My Name Is Earl, Will and Grace, and Billy on the Street.
Here’s a link to all new movies and TV series on The Roku Channel.