NBA Finals Schedule: How To Watch & Stream

The 2021/2022 NBA Finals games between the Eastern Conference #2 Boston Celtics and the Western Conference #3 Golden State Warriors begins on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time. All games start at 9:00 PM ET with the exception of weekend games that include Game 2 and Game 7 (if necessary) that start at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

How To Watch The NBA Finals Games

All NBA finals games will be broadcast by ABC and be watched on ABC through local broadcasts (over an antenna), local channels through cable and satellite providers, and streaming services that offer local channel feeds. The games should be also available on premium cable and satellite channels including ESPN, TNT, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, and NBA TV.

How To Stream The NBA Finals Games

The NBA Finals games are available to stream on PCs, mobile devices (phones and tablets), and through streaming media devices (such as Apple TV & Fire TV) through ABC.com or the ABC app. The games should also be available on corresponding websites and apps for ESPN, TNT, ABC, ESPN3 ESPN Deportes, and NBA TV.

You can also watch the NBA Finals on streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV if the channels mentioned above are available. Some of those services offer a free trial if you want to test them out.

Audio broadcasts can be heard on ESPN Radio.

NBA 2021/2022 Finals Schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC

Game 2

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC

Game 3

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 4

Friday, June 10, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 5*

Monday, June 13, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC



Game 6*

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC



Game 7*

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC



* if necessary

Are The NBA Finals Available In 4k?

Nope. None of the NBA Finals will be offered in 4k Ultra HD this year. In fact, with the exception of one or two Denver Nuggets games there have been no NBA playoff games from the 2021/2022 season broadcast in 4k. Meanwhile, select MLB games (usually with a subscription required) and some USFL games have been broadcast in Ultra HD.