Get the Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray Player for $198

By DealFinder
Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray player disc outWant to start watching 4k Blu-rays at home? Right now the Sony UBP-X700M 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $198, that’s 24% off the list price of $259. The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Amazon has also discounted the more expensive and larger rack-model UBP-X800M2 with Bluetooth connectivity (so you can play music through a connected mobile device or use wireless Bluetooth headphones) for $278 — a savings of 16% off the current list price of $329. Visit Amazon for more details.

