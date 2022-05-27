Deal Alert: Get a 65″ Amazon Fire TV w/HDR for only $499 (List: $829)

HomeHardware4k TVDeal Alert: Get a 65" Amazon Fire TV w/HDR for only $499...
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4k Ultra HD Smart TVHere’s a great deal on a 65″ 4k Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and hands-free Alexa. Amazon has dropped the price of the 65″ Omni Series Fire TV to only $499 with free delivery! That’s a 40% discount off the list price of $829 (Save $330). The Omni Series 4k TV supports all three HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG) as well as Dolby Digital Plus audio and popular streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max. Jump over to Amazon for more details!

