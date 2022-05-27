Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Atmos on Disney+

Disney’s newest Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus (premiere date May 27, 2022). The new series has launched with the first two episodes (Part 1 & Part 2) and is available to stream in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

To view the 4k stream you’ll need a screen that displays Ultra HD (2160p) resolution and Smart TV or streaming media player that also supports 4k. It is also possible to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi with Dolby Vision or HDR10 on screens that support the color specs (such as the iPhone 13).

To hear Obi-Wan Kenobi in Dolby Atmos you’ll need a speaker system or TV that supports the object-based audio format. (Read: How to get Dolby Atmos on Disney+.) Otherwise, the audio will revert to the best quality available which is likely Dolby 5.1.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus can also be watched in a group with up to 6 friends, and can be downloaded for viewing later offline (such as on a plane trip).

The series was directed by Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor as the fictional character Obi-Wan Kenobi created by George Lucas. John Williams composed the theme music and Natalie Holt the soundtrack composition.

Other Star Wars series that stream in 4k on Disney Plus include ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘The Mandalorian,’ as well as Star Wars franchise films. See a list of 4k, HDR & Atmos movies & shows on Disney Plus.