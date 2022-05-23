The Batman 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc Details, Release Date & Specs

The Batman (2022) releases on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD disc formats on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. The film is also available in exclusive retailer disc versions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Audio/Video

On 4k Blu-ray, The Batman is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The Blu-ray disc displays the film at maximum 1080p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

The audio on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD allowing 7.1-channel immersive audio capabilities. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian SDH, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Bonus Features

Bonus features with the Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray include featurettes such as Vengeance In The Making, Becoming Catwoman, Anatomy of The Car Chase, and deleted scenes with Director’s Commentary (see details below). And, each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. includes a second disc (Blu-ray or DVD) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Price

The Batman on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.96 (List $49.98) and on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

“The Batman” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

• Vengeance In The Making

• Vengeance Meets Justice

• The Batman: Genesis

• Becoming Catwoman

• Looking for Vengeance

• Anatomy of The Car Chase

• Anatomy of The Wingsuit

• A Transformation: The Penguin

• The Batmobile

• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

• Vengeance In The Making

• Vengeance Meets Justice

• The Batman: Genesis

• Becoming Catwoman

• Looking for Vengeance

• Anatomy of The Car Chase

• Anatomy of The Wingsuit

• A Transformation: The Penguin

• The Batmobile

• Unpacking The Icons

• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” DVD contains the following special feature:

• Unpacking The Icons





