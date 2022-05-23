Morbius Leads The Top 10 Streaming Movies On Vudu

Vudu has revealed the Top 10 streaming movie titles for the week of May 16th through May 22nd. Sony’s Morbius took the No. 1 position, having been released to digital on Tuesday, May 17. The film is available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Coming in second among most-streamed on-demand titles was Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys, followed in third place by Universal’s The Northman. Uncharted, The Lost City, and Dog also made the Top 10, as well as Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which has remained on the charts since debuting on March 15th.

Top 10 Streaming Movies on Vudu

Morbius The Bad Guys The Northman Uncharted The Lost City Dog Ambulance Memory Spider-Man: No Way Home Moonfall



